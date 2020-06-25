Punjab Govt. to Launch Online Private School Registration Portal

Taking another step towards digitization, the School Education Department of Punjab is soon going to launch an online portal for hassle-free registration of private schools in the province.

Developed with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the portal will allow private school owners to register schools with the provincial government without having to face the bureaucracy.

Yesterday, PITB representatives called on Punjab’s Minister for Education, Dr. Murad Raas, and apprised him about the progress made in the development of the online school registration portal.

Minister for School Education @DrMuradPTI chaired a progress review meeting on online registration system for private schools. The meeting was briefed about the online portal developed with the help of PITB for hassle-free registration of the private schools. pic.twitter.com/kqoG2tfxrw — School Education Punjab (@SchoolEduPunjab) June 24, 2020

Following the meeting, Dr. Murad said: