Realme X3 Launched With 120Hz Display & Snapdragon 855 for Cheap

Realme updated its X3 lineup of upper mid-range phones last month with the X3 Super Zoom, and now it is being followed up by the vanilla X3. As the name suggests, the base Realme X3 lacks the periscope camera found on the Super Zoom edition, but otherwise, the two phones are almost identical.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

There are no differences in terms of design or display. It has the same 6.6-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The top left corner has a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout that features a dual front camera setup.

The phone features a glass back with a quad-camera setup on the top left corner. The fingerprint sensor can be found on the side and doubles as a power button.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the main driver of the device is the Snapdragon 855+, which is an overclocked version of last year’s flagship SD855 SoC. This is coupled with the speedy 128GB UFS 3.0 and 6GB RAM. There is no microSD card slot available for storage expansion, but 128GB of built-in storage should be sufficient for most, especially the target audience.

On the software front, you get the latest Android 10 on top of Realme’s custom UI.

Cameras

As mentioned before, the base Realme X3 lacks the periscope camera found on the Super Zoom Edition, but otherwise, the camera setup is identical. There is a 64MP main sensor, alongside a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. This camera can record 4K videos at 60FPS, 1080p videos at 60FPS, and HD videos in slow motion.

The dual front camera module includes a 16MP sensor and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity on the Realme X3 is 4,200 mAh and it supports 30W wired top-ups. It can charge the device from 0 to 100% in only 55 minutes.

The Realme X3 will be available in Blue and White colors once it goes for sale on June 30 for $330.

Realme X3 Specifications