Situation Report: 4,044 New Cases, 148 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases in the country, as the tests per day continued to decline and reached 21,835 yesterday or almost 33% lesser than highest single day tests that Pakistan conducted during last week.

Government says that its testing all suspected cases (contacts of positive cases plus those who have symptoms), which essentially means that the number of suspected cases has declined and hence lower number of tests are performed per day.

Sindh yesterday reported 1,414 new cases while Punjab registered 1,655 new cases. All other regions also showed decline in new daily cases as KP, Islamabad and Balochistan reported 499, 227 and 183 cases respectively.

A total of 148 patients died yesterday of the disease, as Punjab alone reported 86 deaths in the province. Another 39 patients lost their lives in Sindh.

81,307 patients or 42.1% of all reported cases have recovered from the disease so far.

More in below table and graphs: