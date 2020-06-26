Aaqib Javed Reveals How Bangladesh Managed to Surpass Pakistan

Former fast bowler, Aaqib Javed, has said that Bangladesh has progressed a great deal in recent years, saying their batting is now more mature than Pakistan at times. He attributed the change to Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) investment in their national cricket academy.

At the moment, if you compare the Bangladesh batting with Pakistan, you can see that they are not behind. Sometimes they look more mature and seems to have more options in their batting line up than the Pakistan side.

Recalling his playing days, Aaqib said that it was mostly one-sided rivalry with Bangladesh, however, times have changed and the Bengal Tigers now have a number of match-winners in their ranks.

I still remember the time when we use to play with Bangladesh. It was mostly one-sided at that time but recently, Bangladesh has come out with really talented players who actually made their mark at the highest level. The reason behind this is that Bangladesh was very consistent in their development side. They have a very good and consistent development plan under their national academy.

Comparing the two cricketing nations, the Lahore Qalandars head coach said that Bangladesh has progressed more compared to Pakistan despite having limited resources.

If I compare Bangladesh’s progress with Pakistan, I think, Bangladesh has achieved more in their limited resources than Pakistan.

In response to a question regarding playing alongside Wasim and Waqar, he said that he enjoyed bowling with the legendary pace duo. He, however, regretted the evil of match-fixing in Pakistan cricket and how it ended his career at the age of 28.

