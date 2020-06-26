CAA Will Now Ensure Stricter COVID-19 Screening of Passengers at All Airports

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to introduce strict measures for COVID-19 screening at all airports. An advisory has been issued to all airlines as well as airport managers in this regard.

Under the new instructions, all passengers boarding international flights will have to undergo COVID-19 screening at multiple points.

In its new advisory, the authority has made it compulsory for passengers to be screened at the entry point of the airport. The travelers will then undergo a complete medical test before checking in for the flight.

There will be another screening through thermal scanners at the time of acquiring a boarding pass, where they will provide details of the complete traveling history.

Adequate measures are also being taken to ensure that each passenger fills the health declaration form properly.

It is strictly advised that the passengers suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms should not be allowed to travel abroad. The authorities are also mulling over to seek a four-day-old COVID-19 test report from the fliers.

The decision has been taken after some international airlines, including Emirates, suspended flight operations in Pakistan over positive coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Emirates announced to temporarily suspend its flight operations from Pakistan. A statement from the airline said.

We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 AM, until early next week.

He mentioned that the suspension was only for passenger flights and that the cargo operations will continue from Pakistan.