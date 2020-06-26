ECC Approves Standard Security Package Documents for Private Hydropower Projects

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved revised standard security package documents such as implementation agreements (GOPIA), GOP guarantee, power purchase agreement (PPA), water use agreement (WUA) under Policy for Power Generation Projects 2002 for the hydropower projects in the private sector.

The ECC chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also decided in favor of removal/reduction of regulatory duty on the smuggling prone items, including fabric, sanitary ware, LED/TVs, padlocks, blankets, electrodes etc.

The ECC also took up five proposals for technical supplementary grants and approved them all, including Rs. 4.313 billion TSG for employee-related expenditure by the Interior Division, Rs. 900 million TSG for adjusting pays and allowances of the employees of National Commission for Human Development, Rs. 52.70 million TSG for necessary expenditure by the Revenue Division, Rs. 39.22 million TSG for the necessary expenditure by the Pakistan Rangers and Rs 18.53 million TSG for the Islamabad administration for taking measures to control and fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the federal capital.