Fuel Prices Increased by Rs. 25 Per Litre

The federal government on Friday surprised the masses by rising petroleum products by upto Rs 25.58, quoting raise in commodity prices in global market.

The government has increased the price of petrol by Rs25.58 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division.

The price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs. 21.31.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil have gone up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84, respectively.

This increase in Petrolium products Prices will go into effect from tonight 12:00AM 27 June 2020.

Here’s the statement from finance division on this: