SalamAir Starts Flight Operations in Pakistan Again

SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, has announced to operate special flights to and from Pakistan in the coming week. An official statement announced the news on Friday.

The airline said it will operate special flights from Muscat to Karachi and back to Muscat on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Besides, the airline will operate another flight from Muscat to Lahore and back on Monday, June 29, whereas the flight Muscat-Multan-Muscat will operate on July 1.

SalamAir also announces the operation of a special flight, Muscat-Multan-Muscat on Sunday, 1st July.

The airline has requested its customers who wish to travel on the flights as mentioned above to contact +968 24272222 to book their tickets.