Situation Report: 2,775 New Cases, 59 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday added 2,775 new coronavirus cases in 24 hour, which is lowest in 25 days and almost 30% lower than the daily new cases that were reported a day ago.

Sindh reported 1,098 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in 22 days. In Sindh, 494 new cases were reported from Karachi only, while Hayderabad and Ghotki reported 34 and 33 new cases respectively.

Punjab reported 796 new cases in last 24 hours, lowest number of new cases in 29 days.

Similarly, KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 416, 271 and 129 new cases respectively.

Total number of recoveries reached 84,168 or 43% of total positive cases.

Of all the active cases, 2,765 patients are in ICUs or HDUs today, down from 3003 patients in ICUs or HDUs yesterday.

More in below table and graphs: