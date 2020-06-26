TikTok Launches a Second App

TikTok has primarily been a platform for entertainment and social interaction up until now, but that is about to change soon with an upcoming update. The social media giant has announced that it is launching TikTok for business which will serve as a marketing solution for brands.

TikTok for business will give brands and advertisers tools to engage with the TikTok community through storytelling, while collaborating with creators through the Creator Marketplace. It will also allow brands to find suitable partners for ad campaigns.

Brands will be granted access to TopView, which means that they will be able to place their ads on the main screen of the TikTok app. Other products that the app will offer are Brand Takeovers, In-Feed Videos, Hashtag Challenges, and Branded Effects.

Brand Takeover will be 3 to 5-second ads that can either be images or videos. In-Feed Videos can be as long as 60 seconds and will include audio. Hashtag Challenges will give brands the ability to invite TikTokers to create content based on a hashtag of their choice.

Branded Effects will let you add products or brands directly into TikTok videos in a 2D, 3D, or a new AR format. The new AR format will let brands add personalized effects with brands and products in either the foreground or the background of the video.

Other than the new AR format, most of the marketing products were already offered by TikTok. With the launch of TikTok for Business, all of these tools will be organized under one roof and it will also serve as a place to introduce new products once they are launched.

Additionally, the social media giant is also planning to launch a new learning centre soon where marketers can learn more about TikTok’s ad offerings and assist them in launching successful campaigns.

Katie Puris, TikTok’s MD for global business marketing, said in an announcement: