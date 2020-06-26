University Terminates Professor Exposed by Iqrar-ul-Hasan Over Sexual Abuse of Girls

Gomal University’s syndicate has dismissed Professor Dr. Salahuddin, a senior professor involved in sexual harassment of female students, from service.

Dr. Salahuddin was a BPS-21 teacher at the Department of Islamic Studies and Arabic at Gomal University when he was caught red-handed by Syed Iqrar-ul-Hasan in a sting operation for the famous TV show, Sar-e-Aam.

ALSO READ

Apple’s iPhone 12 Will Be the Cheapest iPhone Ever

In February, Dr. Salahuddin had tendered resignation after Iqrar confronted him with the video evidence of his disgraceful acts.

Despite Salahuddin’s voluntary resignation, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Gomal University, Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, pledged to initiate proceedings against the accused under the KP Universities Act 2012.

Now, Gomal University has formally sacked Dr. Salahuddin for sexually harassing female students.

ALSO READ

Govt Confirms Whether Schools Are Reopening by 15 July or Not

According to the official notification issued by the Registrar of Gomal University:

The dismissal is imposed as punishment on proof of his involvement in sexual harassment activities under the provision contained in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 (amended up to date wide clause 23(2)(m-i).

Here is a copy of the official notification.