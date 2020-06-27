HBL Announces Emergency Medical Facility For COVID-19 Treatment

In the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic wherein the population is at risk, bank staff and their relatives are also affected, Habib Bank Limited has come up with an emergency medical facility for its employees and relatives to combat the deadly pandemic.

The bank recently issued a circular stated that the bank will cover complete hospital expenses of the staff members and their dependents —spouse and children- who fell victim to COVID-19 irrespective of the medical limit provided in general.

This facility will also include pathological tests any specialized injections/medication prescribed by doctors or hospitals, and the expenses of hospitalization in COVID-19 wards. Moreover, the bank will bear other expenses including the cost of PCR and antibody tests if recommended by the doctors.

Zero Markup Loan Facility Announced for Employees’ Close Relatives

Considering the spread of COVID-19 across the country and the employees of the banking industry, Habib Bank Limited, has announced an emergency zero markup loan facility of Rs. 0.5 Million for its employees who can help their close relatives for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

The bank recently issued a circular stating that the employees’ will be able to avail the emergency loan for COVID-related medical and hospital expenses for close relatives, i.e, non-dependent children, mother, father, brother, sister, mother-in-law, and father-in-law.

A HBL official told Propakistani,

It’s a unique thing. While other organizations are laying off people or cutting salaries, HBL is going the other way by helping its staff through these tough times, by taking these humanitarian gestures for its more than 20,000 staff members.

The emergency loan facility will cover the actual hospital expenses or loan of Rs. 0.5 million, which is lower at zero mark-up. The loan could be repaid in 24 monthly installments. The facility will be available till June 2021 or earlier if the pandemic condition returns to normal.

The facility was announced by the chairman of the bank, which is in such a scenario, a unique example that should be followed by various banks, multinational and national companies as caring companies or employers in Pakistan.