Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Launches in October: Report

An affordable member of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumored to launch later this year but information on the device has been scarce so far. Now, a South Korean news outlet is suggesting that the Galaxy S20 Lite is coming in October this year.

The name for the device remains unclear. Some reports suggest that it will be called “Samsung Galaxy S20 Pen Edition”, hinting towards S Pen support similar to the Galaxy Note. It is also rumored to be called the “Galaxy S20 Fan Edition” or simply the “Galaxy S20 Lite”.

This could either mean that it is going to feature a unique design or will just be an affordable variant of the Galaxy S20 which we’re well familiar with. Earlier reports indicate that the Galaxy S20 Lite will feature Samsung’s latest One UI 2.5 and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865. This shows that the device will have a flagship SoC but lower specifications in terms of the display, cameras, and/or the battery.

The report from South Korean media also details launch dates for other upcoming Samsung devices. It says that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup is arriving alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in August while the Galaxy Fold 2 is set to launch in September.

As for the Galaxy S20 Lite, we expect to hear in the next few weeks.