June 28th: 4,072 New Cases and 83 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 4,072 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, up almost 30% from 3,138 cases that were reported one day ago.

Almost half or 1,949 new cases were reported from Sindh only with Punjab also recording a spike and reporting 1,322 new cases in 24 hours.

Number of tests in Punjab dropped to just 6,600 or almost half of what they used to do just past week.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 437, 189 and 145 cases respectively.

Number of patients in ICUs (those on ventilator or oxygen) also increased marginally from 2,729 to 2,805.

Yesterday 5,718 patients were marked as recovered taking the toll to 92,624 recoveries or 45.6% of all positive cases.

Number of active cases declined yesterday to 106,213, down almost 1,700 cases from a day ago.

More in below table and graphs: