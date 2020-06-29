Breaking: Terrorists Attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

A gun and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi has killed at least two people and injured three.

Law enforcement agencies have gunned down all four militants, according to officials.

The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation, said the PSX.

“We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known. For now, firing has stopped and reinforcement is in place,” added the official PSX twitter account.

Update 11:15 am: Spokesperson paramilitary Rangers say all attackers of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) have been killed and “operation clearance is underway”. According to police sources, four terrorists attacked the PSE by hurling hand grenades and later resorting to firing.’

Update 11:30 am: A Twitter account allegedly belonging to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

Update 11:35 am:

Pakistan Stock Exchange rejects terrorism, Market Recovers

While the incident took place, the trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange didn’t stop. A.A.H Soomro, managing director at Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Securities said that the index recovered from losses and did not surrender.

Soomro tweeted,

Pakistan Stock Exchange rejects terrorism: Index recovers losses & does not surrender, inshaAllah. Pakistan fights back. Protect investors, protect Pakistan. @AajKamranKhan #psx #pakistan pic.twitter.com/WK2aq7drD6 — A A H Soomro (@AAHSoomro) June 29, 2020

Update 11:55 am: According to local media reports, five bodies and seven injured, including policemen, have been brought at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Update 12:05 pm: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lauded the immediate action taken by police and Rangers. He said that the attack was related to an attack on national security and the economy of the country.

“Anti-state elements want to take advantage of the virus situation,” he added.

Update 12:15 pm: PSX Managing Director Farrukh Khan lauded the security forces for their timely response.

While talking to a local media outlet, he said the number of people in the compound was lower than normal (usually close to 6,000) since many employees were working from home due to Covid-19.

He added that the terrorists were intercepted outside the entrance and only one of them had entered the compound, and that also “only a few steps”.

Khan stated that none of them entered the trading hall or the building, and added that trading had not stopped and was still continuing.