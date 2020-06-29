Smartphones Are Getting More Expensive in 2021 Thanks to Qualcomm

Xiaomi is one of the biggest Chinese brands that has made its name by offering arguably the best value for money in smartphones. However, the company’s flagships have become more and more expensive lately, and new reports suggest that they are expected to cost even higher, come 2021.

According to a new report from IT Home, folks should expect Xiaomi flagships to cost much more due to Qualcomm’s newer and more expensive SoCs. The Korean publication says that an order document signed by Xiaomi reveals that next year’s Snapdragon 875 platform is going to cost a whopping $250.

This price will include the SoC itself and the Snapdragon X60 5G modem. This is going to have significant implications on the prices of not just future Xiaomi devices, but all other brands as well.

In contrast, the current Snapdragon 865 SoC ships to manufacturers for $150 to $160, meaning that next year’s Snapdragon 875 is going to be priced $100 higher, a huge jump to say the least.

Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC is expected to feature a Super-Core Cortex-X1 processor that promises 30% better performance than the Cortex A77. This super core will consist of three Cortex-A78 cores and four efficiency cores in a combination of 1 + 3 + 4. More information regarding the Snapdragon 875 is expected to surface by the end of the year.

While Xiaomi’s flagships are expected to cost much higher than before, in the future, its sub-brand Redmi is still going to offer much cheaper devices but fans should brace themselves for heftier price tags by next year.