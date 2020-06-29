Local Businessmen Set Up Cheap COVID-19 Testing Lab in Sialkot

A state of the art COVID-19 testing laboratory has been set up in Sialkot to provide inexpensive diagnostic tests to the residents, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, has revealed.

What makes it noteworthy is that it has incurred a cost of just Rs. 300,000, all contributed by the local business community of Sialkot.

The SAPM has said that Sialkot has become self-reliant in COVID-19 diagnostics after the creation of the laboratory.

Usman Dar has lauded Sialkot’s business community for stepping forward to help the residents at a critical time.

In a separate development, a High-Flow Oxygen bed ward has been established at the Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital in Sialkot.

The ward was formally inaugurated by Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, a frontline healthcare worker who had contracted the Coronavirus and recovered recently.