Mention of “Khatim-un-Nabiyyin” With Prophet’s Name In Textbooks Made Compulsory

The National Assembly has passed a resolution making it compulsory to write “Khatim-un-Nabiyyin” along with the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in all textbooks.

The resolution tabled for debate by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan was unanimously adopted by the Lower House.

In his address, Ali Muhammad Khan congratulated all the legislatures for this historic decision. He said that Qadianis in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who do not believe in the finality of Prophethood, have already been declared non-Muslims.

ALSO READ

Govt Refutes Fake News About Qadianis

On this occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) MNA, Abdul Qadir Patel, said that the historic decision to declare Qadianis as non-Muslims was taken by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had said that I am a sinful man, but I am hopeful that I will be forgiven for declaring Qadianis as infidels. Bhutto had said that by declaring Qadianis as non-Muslims, he was signing his death warrant.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt Introduces a Mandatory Quran Course for University Students

The decision was rejoiced by both opposition and government, and ministers termed it a breakthrough in eliminating the growing reservations by Muslims of the country.

Earlier, the Sindh Provincial Assembly has also passed the same resolution emphasizing to mention “Khatam-un-Nabiyyin” with the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in textbooks.