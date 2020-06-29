Nation Pays Tribute to Constable Khalil and Rafiq For Averting a Major Disaster at PSX

The Pakistan Stock Exchange terror incident earlier today was a failed attempt by the enemy to malign Pakistan. While everyone was busy praying for the safety of the people trapped inside the building in Karachi, the brave men of security forces were there to send those terrorists to hell.

Two such fearless faces were Constable Khalil and Constable Rafiq from Rapid Response Force Sindh Police who saved the lives of almost 2,000 people in the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. They made sure that the terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) could not carry out their heinous terror operation inside the building.

BLA claimed the responsibility for the terror operation which killed a Policeman and two security guards with a few others injured.

Majeed brigade of Baloch Liberation Army today has carried out a self-sacrificing attack on Karachi Stock Exchange.

All the 4 terrorists were eliminated in a little over 10 minutes as the security forces took control of the situation in a timely manner.

The pictures of the duo have gone viral on the social media for their heroic act and everyone’s praising their valor. Let’s have a look at what the people are saying about the brave Policemen who neutralized the operation:

Heroes who saved the day and averted the carnage #Karachistockexchange – Constable Khalil and Constable Rafiq of Rapid Response Force Sindh Police pic.twitter.com/50shvtRHnp — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) June 29, 2020

This is not PUBG. This is real Player Known Battle Ground and Clean & crisp Headshots.

Constable Khalil & Constable M.Rafiq of Rapid Response Force Sindh Police neutralized the terrorists in today's terror attack in Karachi Stock Exchange.

Salute 🇵🇰❤️#KarachiStockExchange pic.twitter.com/catlwBwaIi — Rehan Zeb Khan (@RehanZeb21) June 29, 2020

