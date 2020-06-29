Official: Peshawar Will Host PSL Matches in Upcoming Edition

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) policy to take cricket to all parts of the country is slowly bearing fruit as Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar is all set to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the next edition of the tournament. The cricket ground hosted its last ODI between Pakistan and India in 2006.

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, confirmed the development in a tweet, congratulating the Zalmi fans. He also said that he has delivered what he promised as he thanked the PCB, PSL, and the KPK government for making it possible.

Congratulations Zalmi Fans.

As Promised Peshawar Stadium 🏟 will Host PSL season 6 games in 2021. Thank you PCB , PSL & KPK Govt for this Support. #PeshawarZalmi pic.twitter.com/1Vh4LXW7bt — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 26, 2020

PSL 5, which was hosted entirely in Pakistan before it was postponed due to COVID-19, took place in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi this time around. Both Multan and Rawalpindi hosted the event’s matches for the first time in history.

Zalmi cricketers including Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson, etc. also congratulated Javed Afridi and the fans.

congratulations Javed bhai & everyone its a great news.Excited!!!! — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 26, 2020

Great news javed. Very exciting for the zalmi fans 👌🏻 — Liam Dawson (@daws128) June 26, 2020

Congratulations @JAfridi10 bhai , great news for Pakistan cricket 🇵🇰🏏 , PSL and indeed for all Zalmi / KPK cricket fans and players. — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 26, 2020

Brilliant news for fans 🙌 — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) June 26, 2020

Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omer, and the fans are also making the efforts to bring the game to their home ground, however, it looks unlikely that Quetta will get matches in 2021 season.

If the matches are played on a home and away basis, it would add a great flavor to the already successful league as the home support would be huge for every team.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.