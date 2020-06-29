Redmi K40 to Come With 120 Hz LCD & 4,500 mAh Battery [Leak]

Digital Chat station, a reliable Chinese tipster, recently revealed that the upcoming Redmi K40 series will feature a notch-less LCD featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a pop-up selfie camera, and a reasonable 4500 mAh battery.

Earlier this month, the same tipster revealed that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Hence, it will come with 5G connectivity as well.

In other news, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2006J10C was spotted at the radio frequency certification in China. Since the listing revealed that the smartphone is 5G ready, rumors say that it is the upcoming vanilla Redmi K40.

If this is true, the handset will ship with a 33W fast charger and will feature the Sony IMX686 64MP lens as its primary shooter.

For reference, the smartphone’s predecessor, the Redmi K30 5G, is powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and is built around a 6.67-inch LCD with a 120 HZ refresh rate. It features a quad-sensor rear camera set up with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP configuration and a dual-sensor selfie camera with 20 MP main lens.

Redmi K30 was a disappointment for fans, especially after the high bar Redmi K20 had set. Let’s see if Redmi K40 changes captures the K20’s former glory.