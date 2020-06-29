UAE Bans Flight Operations from Pakistan

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to temporarily suspend flights from Pakistan due to worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

Pakistan has recently reached 200,000 positive cases with over 4,100 reported deaths until now.

The suspension will be effective from Monday (today) and will continue until a laboratory is set up at airports for Covid-19 tests.

The aviation authority said that passengers on all flights, including transfers, will not be allowed at UAE airports. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of the passengers coming from Pakistan.

The GCAA has asked passengers who are affected by this decision to contact their airlines or travel agents to make alternate plans. Gulf media is reporting that the suspension will continue until a lab facility is set up for proper testing at airports.

The decision has come days after Emirates, the UAE’s leading carrier suspended flight operations from Pakistan after as many as 30 Pakistanis who traveled to the UK from Lahore, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The airline, however, will continue cargo flights to and from Pakistan.