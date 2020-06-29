Vietnam-Based Bamboo Airways Hasn’t Grounded Pakistani Pilots

Vietnamese airline, Bamboo Airways, has confirmed that it hasn’t hired any Pakistani pilots or those certified by a Pakistani institution.

The clarification came after the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) suspended 20 Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines. The action followed reports that Pakistan has discovered 262 pilots using fake licenses.

In a statement on Sunday, Bamboo Air said that they have no Pakistani pilot in their squad. The airline said that foreign pilots working them are from the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico.

Similar disclaimers have come from Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO). The airline group has announced that none of the foreign pilots working for them are Pakistani or using licenses granted by the country.

Meanwhile, CAAV is waiting for confirmation from Pakistani authorities about license reviews of grounded pilots. Director CAAV, Dinh Viet Thang, said that the suspension will continue until a review proves their licenses and qualifications are authentic.