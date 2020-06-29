West Indies to Wear “Black Lives Matter” Logo in Series Against England

The West Indies cricket team will be wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ tags on their collars to show their support for the cause.

Earlier, West Indian cricketers, Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy said that they have experienced racism in cricket as they called on the ICC to put an end to the evil. Jason Holder, the captain of the Test team, has now said that the punishment for racism shouldn’t be any different from doping or corruption.

I don’t think the penalty for doping or corruption should be any different for racism. If we’ve got issues within our sport, we must deal with them equally.

Cricket West Indies has allowed the team to sport ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo for the duration of the upcoming Test series against England on the request of players and team management. Such logos need to be approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Shami Claims India Has the Best Fast Bowling Attack in Cricket History

Jason Holder said that unity and equality must prevail across the globe, terming the tour as a pivotal moment in the history of sports.

This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality. We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness.

Pictures of West Indian cricketers wearing the shirt with ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo have also surfaced on social media. Let’s have a look at some of the pictures:

West Indies players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts when they face England throughout the Test Series. The decision was taken by the players and team management with the full support of Cricket West Indies #ENGvWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PMPzpWAuDu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 29, 2020

Football clubs in the English Premier League have also been wearing the logos to throw weight behind the campaign that strengthened after George Flloyd’s death in the US.

The three-Test series between the two teams begins on 8th July in Southampton.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.