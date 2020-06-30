Azhar Ali Thinks England’s Top Order is Fragile

Pakistan Test captain, Azhar Ali, has identified an area where they can target the England team in the upcoming 3-match series. Talking to the reporters, the 35-year-old said that England has a fragile top-order and they have tried a number of batting combinations in recent times after Alastair Cook’s retirement.

Looking at their batting, their top-order has been fragile for some time since Alastair Cook retired. They have tried a lot of combinations lately and might be looking a bit more settled, but they haven’t been really confident with it. So there is something for us in it to look at.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Abbas Loses Nottinghamshire’s County Contract

The top-order batsman, however, is quite wary of England’s potent bowling department with the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and the new pace sensation, Jofra Archer also in the ranks.

Their bowling attack is brilliant in their own conditions. Other than Jofra Archer we have faced all of them – Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, but we have still won against them.

Azhar Ali acknowledged the fact that batting is tough in English conditions, however, he expressed confidence in players, saying the team has done quite well in England on previous tours. Not just this, the top-order is in good shape with a few centuries in the last Test match against Bangladesh.

Once we get 300-plus runs on the board, then I am hopeful that we will do well in the Test matches.

The skipper said that the team has a month in England before the series and the players are hungry for cricket, hoping that they can get in their groove during this time. Pakistan’s cricket team usually reaches England quite early to acclimatize to the conditions. As per the tentative schedule, the Test matches are slated for 5th, 13th, and 21st August.

Do you think Pakistan can put pressure on England and win the Test series? Let us know in the comments section.