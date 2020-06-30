Here’s Why PCB is Planning to Cancel the Remaining PSL 5 Matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to call off the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 because it won’t be financially viable. The cricket board’s governing council meeting is scheduled for Thursday where the fate of the tournament is likely to be decided.

The PCB has already informed the franchises about the financial side of organizing the remaining 4 matches. According to the reports, the matches are expected to bring in revenues worth Rs. 5-7.5 million whereas the cost of organizing the matches is estimated to be around Rs. 40.5 million.

The issues faced by the franchises have also been forwarded to the board and these will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting that will take place via video link.

Earlier, the PCB had said that it is looking for a window in November-December to complete the remaining PSL matches, however, it is now facing a number of challenges including the cost and schedule. All the international events that have been delayed will also be organized during that time, provided the pandemic comes to an end across the globe.

It is still not clear whether Multan Sultans will be declared the winners because of their strong group stage position. Earlier, Ali Tareen, Multan Sultans owner, said that he and the team would want to win the remaining matches to be crowned as champions and not get the trophy based on their group stage standings.

