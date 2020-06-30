Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump

In an unprecedented move, Iran has issued an arrest warrant and sought help from Interpol in apprehending the US President, Donald Trump, along with dozens of his aides for assassinating General Qassem Soleimani.

On 3 January, General Soleimani, the then commander of Quds Force, a division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) primarily responsible for carrying out extraterritorial military operations of Iran, was assassinated by the US in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

ALSO READ

India Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including TikTok & WeChat

Iran has also asked Interpol to issue a ‘Red Notice’ for Donald Trump’s arrest.

Red Notice is the highest level notice Interpol can issue which requires local authorities to arrest the individual named by the country that has requested it.

Once the Red Notice is requested, Interpol’s committee meets in a plenary session to deliberate whether or not to share the information with member states.

According to Ali Alqasimehr, a prosecutor in Tehran, Iran firmly believes that Trump along with 30 others is directly involved in the 3 January attack. All of them will be indicted with terrorism and murder charges once arrested.

ALSO READ

Toyota Recalls 752,000 Prius Models Due to Faulty Software

Interpol has denied approving the Iranian request as the France-based organization reeks political vendetta.

The official statement issued from Interpol’s headquarter in Lyon reads:

Interpol’s constitution forbids it to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious, or racial character. Therefore, Interpol would not consider Iran’s request.

Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, has also denounced Iran’s announcement during a news conference in Saudi Arabia and termed it as a propaganda stunt.

US’s assessment is that Interpol does not intervene and issue Red Notices that are based on a political nature. It’s nothing but a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish.

Iran’s move has nothing to do with national security, regional stability, and international peace, Hook added.