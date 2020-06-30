Nigar Johar Becomes First Female Lieutenant General in Pakistan Army’s History

Nigar Johar has made history by becoming the first female Lieutenant General in the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has confirmed.

Besides, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar has been appointed as the first female Surgeon General in the Pakistan Army.

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General.

She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK. pic.twitter.com/ytw8YvSz76 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2020

Hailing from Panjpeer, District Swabi, Lt. Gen. Nigar became the third female Major General in the Pakistan Army back in 2017.

Shahida Malik, retired 2004, and Shahida Badshah, retired 2013, are the two other female officers to reach the rank of Major General in the army.

What all three female officers have in common is that they belong to the same unit of the Pakistan Army, the Medical Corps.

Lt. Gen. Nigar’s father, Colonel Qadir, and paternal uncle, Major (R) Mohammad Aamir, had both served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt. Gen. Nigar has previously served in some key positions including the Commandant of Pak-Emirates Military Hospital, Deputy Commandant of Combined Military Hospital (CMH), and Vice Principal of Army Medical College, Rawalpindi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and Swabi in particular have produced numerous valiant generals over the years. However, it is the first instance that a female officer from Swabi has been appointed at such a coveted rank in the Pakistan Army.