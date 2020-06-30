PIA Reduces Air Ticket Prices for All Domestic Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to reduce fares for all its domestic flights.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has fixed the one-way ticket fare at Rs. 12,000, including all taxes, against the previous fare of Rs. 16,500 for all domestic destinations.

PIA has taken this decision to facilitate the passengers. The new fares come into effect immediately.

Previously, following the resumption of domestic flight operations, PIA had requested passengers to arrive a bit earlier to ensure smooth check-in amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation and health checks at the airports.

On 17 May, PIA had announced that all domestic airlines operating in Pakistan will charge uniform fares.

PIA enforced this decision after approval from the federal government to ensure airlines do not overcharge domestic passengers.