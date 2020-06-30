These 6 Players Will Join Pakistan Squad in England Soon

Following a second consecutive negative test in 3 days, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Wahab Riaz are now eligible to join the Pakistan team in Worcestershire.

The players were retested on Monday, 29th June, following a first negative test on 26th June. As per the PCB’s policy, a player who came out COVID-19 positive had to show two consecutive negative tests to be eligible to join the team.

ALSO READ

Saeed Ajmal Makes a Bold Prediction About Pakistan-England Test Series

The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course, the cricket board said in a media release.

A 20-member squad has already landed in England with two new faces, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir, added to the squad as backup players. Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti, and Imran Khan Snr. were again tested positive for the third time. In order to join the team, all four players will have to return two negative tests.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar will also join the team in England to assist in intra-squad practice matches.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.