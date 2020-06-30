UAE Opens Mosques But Jumma Prayers Are Banned

After three and a half months the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is finally going to reopen mosques from July 1. However, congregational prayers on Fridays will remain suspended for another fifteen days.

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced this on Monday, saying that the mosques will open only to 30 percent of its capacity during the initial phase.

The spokesman for NCEMA, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, said that most mosques in the country would now reopen for daily prayers, adding that the Friday prayers are not yet allowed. The situation will be reviewed after July 15.

The authorities said that the elderly and children will not be allowed to attend collective prayers. Moreover, anyone with a chronic illness should also avoid going to the mosque.

Meanwhile, some mosques, like the ones on the roadsides in industrial areas and prayer rooms in malls will remain closed.

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the UAE had suspended public prayers in all mosques on March 16.