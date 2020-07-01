Committee to be Formed for Amendments to Electronic Crimes Act

The federal government has constituted a six-member committee on proposed amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication stated that reference to the subject “proposed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016”, the secretary IT has approved the composition of a committee for the in-house consultation process.

The six-member committee comprises additional secretary, MOITT (Convener), and members including member (IT/director IT), member, director (Legal), MOITT, representative of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), representative of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the representative of the Ministry of Defence.

The committee will undertake in-house consultation with all relevant stakeholders for seeing what needs to be done and will consider and deliberate the proposed amendments in the subject act.