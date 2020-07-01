Mediatek Unveils Helio G35 and G25 for Cheap Gaming Phones

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled two new Helio SoCs for cheap gaming phones that would go for as low as $100. The new Helio G35 and G25 chipsets are two different versions of the same chip with little differences.

The Helio G35 is based on a 12nm process and it consists of Cortex A53 CPU cores only. These cores are clocked at 2.3GHz and can be paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM (LPDDR3 is also supported) and eMMC 5.1 type storage.

The PowerVR GE8320 GPU on the SoC is running at 680MHz. This comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology that is able to adjust the CPU, GPU, and the memory based on the device’s thermals and power state. This GPU was also used on the Helio P35 SoC found in Infinix S5 Pro and several other budget phones.

Its sibling, the Helio G25 features the same architecture as the G35 but has lower clock speeds. The CPU is clocked at 2.0GHz while the GPU is at 650Mhz. However, the biggest difference is that the Helio G25 only supports 720p displays while the G35 can support up to 1080p displays.

The G35 can power cameras of up to 25MP resolution or a combination of 13MP + 13 MP, whereas the G25 is limited to 21MP units or a combo of 13MP + 8MP. Both of them can record FHD+ videos at 30 FPS. Camera features include electronic image stabilization, multi-frame noise reduction, rolling shutter compensation, and bokeh effects.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C and A and the Realme C11 are already equipped with these chipsets and will be coming out next month for less than $100.