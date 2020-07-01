Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Makes Efforts for Digital Transformation

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting on the initiatives taken by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) regarding digital transformation and evidence-based policymaking.

Officials briefed the Minister that PBS has actively pursued the aim of shifting from manual data collection to electronic data collection and has achieved in-house capacity to develop Android Based data collection software, Mobile Apps and Dash Boards.

It was further informed that PBS has developed a Decision Support System for Inflation (DSSI) which provides information about wholesale prices, retail prices, import/export and production in one window.

DSSI will enable policymakers to make evidence-based policy decisions and address the causes of inflation in the country. This system will be useful for National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), Provincial Governments, District Administration, and Price Committees.

Minister Asad Umar appreciated the efforts undertaken by PBS and said that reliable and timely data help the policymakers to make informed decisions. He said that PBS has a vast repository of Census Data at Block level and easy and wide access to the data will be beneficial to all stakeholders.

This system will help policymakers in making effective decision policy.