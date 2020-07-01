PTA Bans PUBG in Pakistan

In view of complaints received from different segments of society, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game.
PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, a wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the children.
According to recent media reports, cases of suicide attributed to the PUBG game have also been reported.
Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020.
The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. In this regard, the public is encouraged to provide feedback through [email protected] by July 10, 2020.
Fake its not like that
Its just a game people are earning from this game
boht acha hoa he, esa hi hona chaiye hahah
Jee bilkul thek kah rhay ho . Subb isi game ma ghusay rahtaay bss . Asa he hona Chayaia thaa .
Bhosri khud to tu tik tok pr ja kr ktwa kr Beth gea ha agr ban hoi to Teri 7 habshion wali video viral kr dein gy
Tou bhai tiktok ko bhi band jaro itni cringe video’s daltai hain.
Pakistan is on the right path. Thanks to our PM
This is going to affect esports scene in Pakistan.
It would be better if they add age restriction on it.
Very bad move Pubg is not a problem here we are.
Yes end each and every opportunity of entertainment for the young people of Pakistan. And then complain that why Pakistani youth only watch Po** all the time
Ban LudoStar, 8 Ball pool, FIFA and cricket games as well as they are also addictive and have impact on the physical and psychological health. Yet another stupid and strange decision.
pti ki govt my agar acha kam howa hy tu yee hy is k bandish sy young genration bach jayee gi
Don’t do this is for only entertainment purpose