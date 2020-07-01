Shoaib Akhtar Asks Younis Khan to Stop Giving Weak Statements

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has said that batting coach, Younis Khan, shouldn’t be giving out statements as he did on Jofra Archer. The Rawalpindi Express said that there’s no need to fear the rising England fast bowler, Jofra Archer.

Younis Khan made a statement that we will have to be wary of Jofra Archer. He [Archer] is very intimidating and hits you [while bowling]. Younis Khan gives statements. He is a good man though. There is no need to fear Jofra Archer. Younis Khan said that they will have to play a bit defensively. I don’t know if he has said this or not. He [Younis] should not be giving these statements.

The 44-year-old said that Younis should instead transfer his own attitude and aggression into the young players. The team will only benefit from the high-profile coaching setup if they learn courage from the greats.

He should be transferring his own attitude to the youngsters. Those youngsters should have the same attitude, strike rate and averages as him and only then do we benefit from having him in the coaching setup. Younis Khan has to transfer his knowledge and experience to the youngsters. I want this from Younis Khan rather than statements. His courage needs to be transferred to the youngsters. I am sure he will be able to do it.

This is Younis’ first stint as a batting coach and it remains to be seen how the batsmen learn from one of the greatest cricketers to represent Pakistan. The Men in Green will play three Tests and as many T20Is in August-September against England.

