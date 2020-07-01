Systems Limited Appoints Asif Akram as Chief Operating Officer

Systems Limited announced the appointment of Asif Akram as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. Asif Akram comes with extensive management experience of delivery of IT and IT-enabled services spanning over 2 decades and honed at leading IT services providers in the region including IBM and PwC.

He’s a cross-industry consultant who led sales and delivery of several consulting, transformation & system integration projects. He has held several senior executive positions in IBM Global Business Services (GBS) including being the Vice President & General Manager for IBM GBS across the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

Holding an MBA in Management Information Systems, he is passionate about talent growth and leadership development and mentors several experienced and young leaders.

As COO, his role will cover the delivery of all services of the organization including talent growth and he will be responsible for driving operational excellence, improve efficiency and build upon Systems Limited’s strong foundation for achieving growth.

“Systems Limited has been a pioneer of IT services in Pakistan and has increased its local and global presence with an opportunity to be the next Accenture of the region. Joining Systems is exciting for me, since I can bring my IT services and consulting experience and help in the growth of Systems and more importantly help our talent learn and grow faster,” said Asif Akram, COO, Systems Limited.

“I am excited to have Asif Akram in our team and am confident that his operational expertise and proven leadership skills will help us enhance the quality of our resources, deliver superior services to our global clients and keep Systems on its growth path,” said Asif Peer, CEO, Systems Limited.

Despite the ongoing economic crunch in the country, Systems Limited closed the first quarter of 2020 with a 71.15% growth in profits. The company is experiencing accelerated growth and expanding its global footprint. The appointment of Asif Akram as the Chief Operating Officer is aimed at supporting and sustaining this growth.