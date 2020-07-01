This App Helps Travelers Arriving in Pakistan Follow Safety Precautions

Digital Pakistan, in collaboration with VisionX and National Information Technology Board (NITB) Pakistan, has developed an Android Applications dubbed PakPass to help international passengers arriving in Pakistan in following the required safety protocols.

Using the applications, travelers can register with Pakistani authorities before landing in an attempt to forgo the COVID-19 related registration upon arrival. Moreover, users will be able to update any information regarding their quarantine period using the applications. Authorities will also keep a check on whether the individual is following quarantine protocols or not.

PakPass will not be made publicly available, rather, the Civil Aviation Authority has been instructed to introduce the mobile app to all passengers while booking tickets. The application APK will be sent to users via email.

According to RS news, the Pakistan government has declared it mandatory for all passengers to download the PakPass mobile app and follow the instructions provided in the app. Specific instructions regarding the use of application have also been issued to airline management and the CAA’s Department of Air Transport.

Airline management is also required to print the link of the mobile app on the boarding pass, and the attendants will check the passport number entered on the mobile app along with the passport.