TikTok Stops Working in India

Citing security concerns, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications in the region yesterday. This includes the famous short video application TikTok as well as the community and video call apps by Xiaomi.

Despite considering India as one of its largest markets, as soon as the list of banned applications was announced, TikTok India issued its statement on Twitter and voluntarily disabled its services in the country today.

The ByteDance-owned application was removed from both the Google Play store and the App store, followed by a tweet via the TikTok India official account. The tweet reads:

We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

In other news, users who had sideloaded the application or had it installed were able to use it until last night. All the banned applications now prompt the users regarding the ban displaying the following message:

Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all users in India remains our utmost priority.

Despite all this, it’s likely the ban on TikTokwill be lifted soon. The statement given by Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, clearly indicates the possibility that the ban will be reverted.