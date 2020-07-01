UK Also Suspends PIA’s Operating Permit After Europe

Following in the footsteps of the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA), the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flights as well.

PIA’s permit to operate in the UK will remain suspended until the EASA verifies that PIA has reconciled to international air safety standards.

As a result, PIA flights to and from Birmingham, London Heathrow, and Manchester airports have been canceled with immediate effect.

According to the British CAA, the organization is reviewing EASA’s request to allow PIA’s Coronavirus repatriation flights to operate as scheduled in the coming days.

However, the authority has linked the approval with PIA demonstrating to the EASA that the flight crew listed to carry out the repatriation operations possess the authentic credentials.

Yesterday, EASA announced to ban PIA from carrying out flight operations in Europe for 6 months.

The initial ban was set to come into effect from 1 July, however, EASA later allowed PIA to continue flight operations to and from Europe till 3 July.

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has requested Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority to verify the licenses of all Pakistani pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, and flight operations officers serving in numerous airlines in the Gulf state.