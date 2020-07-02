Audit Reveals Rs. 2960 Billion Irregularities in Ministry of Power

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has revealed misappropriation, embezzlement, and irregularities worth Rs 2,962 billion in 318 cases of power division and its departments.

In the audit report for the fiscal year 2019-20, recovery of Rs. 2,604 billion in 50 cases has been recommended by the AGP. Loss of Rs. 4,033.45 million due to fraud, embezzlement, misappropriation, and theft in 21 cases were also reported.

The report also highlighted irregularities worth Rs. 273 million in 21 human resource/employee-related cases. Besides this, irregularities of Rs. 107,328 million in 64 cases related to civil/electrification works, procurement of electrical equipment, consultancy services, and contractual mismanagement were reported.

An amount of Rs. 63 billion was discovered in 108 cases related to violation of internal rules and regulations of audited entities. Similarly, violations of regulatory laws and regulations were also highlighted in 50 cases involving an amount of Rs. 184 billion.

Irregularities related to the management of accounts with commercial banks were also highlighted in four cases involving an amount of Rs. 1.1 billion.