Babar Azam Sets His Eyes On a New Milestone in Test Cricket

Star batsman, Babar Azam, has set his eyes on making a big score – a double or triple century – in the upcoming Test series against England. The top-order batsman has acknowledged the importance of converting centuries into a big score, saying he would want to score a big double hundred or a triple century against England.

When you score a century, you naturally want to go on and convert that into a double or a triple century. This is something I would like to do during the Test series. I like to play my natural game but my selection of shots depends on the conditions and bowlers.

The goal of the team is to win the Test series, adding that we have the bowlers who can target England’s fragile top order. The team has high expectations from the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, and Mohammad Abbas.

England have the home advantage but our bowlers will give tough time to their batsmen. We will target their fragile Test top-order. Mohammad Abbas is experienced while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have a lot of potential. We have high expectations from our bowlers.

The limited-overs captain also confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan will be the first-choice wicket-keeper on the tour, meaning that Sarfaraz and Rohail Nazir will have to wait for their turn in the next series.

