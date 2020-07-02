Honor Unveils X10 Max With 5,000 mAh Battery & Massive Display

The Honor X10 was released last month as one of the cheapest 5G phones and arguably one of the best value for money handsets of 2020. It has now received a new variant, the Honor X10 Max, which features a gigantic 7-inch display and some slight design changes compared to the base model.

Design and Display

The X10 Max is one of the largest phones in the market with its 7.09-inch display, 174.37mm height, and weighs 232 grams. The display has a 1080p resolution and supports HDR10. The pop-up selfie camera has been replaced with a standard waterdrop notch.

The camera bump at the back is similar, but it is now slightly smaller and has two camera lenses only.

Internals and Storage

The device features Mediatek’s new Dimensity 800 series SoC meant to power affordable 5G devices. This is paired with 6 to 8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The storage is further expandable through a microSD card. The processor is a 2.0GHz Octa-core CPU.

On the software side, you get Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10 fresh out of the box.

Cameras

The primary camera setup consists of a 48MP main unit with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. It can record 1080p and 4K videos at 30FPS but lacks the 960FPS slow-motion present on the base model.

The front camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 16MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording and HDR images.

Battery and Pricing

The X10 Max features a larger 5,000 mAh battery that is equipped with 22.5W fast charging. This should be able to charge the device up to 100% in around 90 minutes. There is no reverse charging like the older variant.

The Honor X10 Max is set to go on sale tomorrow for only $269.

Honor X10 Max 5G Specifications