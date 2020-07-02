Jazz Supports Access to Remote Learning through “Jazz Parho” During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Under the umbrella of its recently launched “Jazz Parho” campaign, Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital company, is actively working to provide remote learning opportunities to students as educational institutes remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign includes affordable weekly and monthly data & voice packages, an android app with the name Jazz Parho, and the world’s most affordable 4G Phone – Digit 4G.

Like most countries in the world, Pakistan closed its schools and universities in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. As these institutions turn to online learning, subsidized Internet is required to facilitate digital learning and help students save on learning costs.

To solve this issue, Jazz has introduced discounted weekly and monthly bundles to facilitate students so that they can resume online classes with uninterrupted connectivity.

The monthly supreme bundle provides 20 GB of data at a 50% discounted price of PKR 444, whereas the weekly study from home bundle caters specifically to the need for online classes by offering 10 GB of data and unlimited voice at a reasonable price of PKR 95.

Similarly, in support of students without access to mobile learning tools e.g. smartphones or PCs, Jazz is promoting the use of the world’s most affordable smart feature phone, the Jazz Digit 4G. The phone is available at all Jazz Experience centers, franchises, and retail shops for the price of PKR 1,799.

Jazz has also launched an education application called Jazz Parho. This application gives students access to useful learning resources with a wide range of video lectures and quizzes for classes 1-12. There are no data usage and subscription charges to use this app, which is available on Google Play store for download.

“At the moment the technologies used for mobile learning are not universal in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated the already prevalent digital divide in the country. Many students particularly from vulnerable communities are unable to continue their education as the internet is a perceived luxury for them. As the leading mobile operator with the necessary resources and digital tools at our disposal, we believe it is our moral responsibility to not look away from this but to grapple with it and ensure these students don’t suffer any longer,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

Under these unprecedented circumstances, Jazz is sticking to its ideals of customer obsession and bringing forward solutions that cater to the needs of the student community in service of education itself.