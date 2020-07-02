July 2nd: 4,339 New Cases, 78 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 4,339 new coronavirus cases across the country, up from 4,133 cases that were reported a day earlier and notably higher than last seven day average of 3,506 cases.

Like past many days, almost half or 2,155 cases were reported from Sindh only where Karachi registered 1,483 new cases in 24 hours.

Karachi’s share (from Sindh) in daily new cases remained at 69%, while Hyderabad and Sukkur reported 128 and 90 cases respectively.

Punjab said that it tested 1,478 cases positive during last 24 hours, as Lahore reported 1,085 new cases during the period, which accounts around 74% of all cases reported in the province.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan reported 340, 170 and 132 cases respectively.

A total of 78 patients died of coronavirus related complications during past 24 hours.

3,892 patients recovered yesterday, as total recoveries reached 104,649 or 48.1% of all positive cases in the country.

More in below table and graphs: