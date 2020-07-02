Pakistan Navy Ready to Build Stealth Warcraft Locally

Ministry of Defense Production (MDP) has inked an agreement with Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW), Pakistan Navy’s specialized shipbuilding division, to build state of the art stealth naval warcraft for the Navy.

MD KSEW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, and MD Munitions Production, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua, signed the agreement at MDP in a ceremony attended by various officials from the Ministry of Defence Production and Pakistan Navy.

According to a Pakistan Navy press release, MDP and KSEW will locally develop gunboats and tugs under the agreement.

The high speeds gunboats will have stealth capabilities along with armor protection and tugs will feature modern machinery, all to be made using indigenous technology and platforms.

Speaking at the ceremony, MD KSEW said:

The latest project is a manifestation of indigenization and self-sufficiency of the Pakistan Navy in defense ship-building.

MD Munitions Production lauded KSEW for timely delivering of naval warcraft in the past and noted:

KSEW’s management and workforce must be appreciated for ensuring the successful and timely delivery of vessels in the past while ensuring the highest quality of international standards.

Last month, Pakistan Navy had held the groundbreaking ceremony to start the construction of 2 stealth MILGEM Ada Class Corvettes at KSEW in collaboration with state-owned Turkish defense contractor ASFAT.

Under the 2018 agreement, 2 MILGEM-class ships will be constructed in Pakistan while 2 will be built in Turkey.