Pakistanis Share Their Anger, Memes & More Over PUBG Ban

Posted 1 hour ago by Sajawal Rehman

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is one of the most loved games in Pakistan right now with people of all age groups hooked to the battle royale game.

Following a few deaths of teenagers due to the game, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned PUBG Mobile temporarily. PTA announced the news in a press release on Wednesday.

In view of complaints received from different segments of society, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children.

The move hasn’t been received well among the teenagers and PUBG lovers are taking to Twitter to vent out their frustration.

Let’s have a look at what they are saying on social media:

PUBG players right now:

2020 has been hard.

Mothers are finally happy.

Others are in favor of the ban.

Some are asking for a ban on TikTok as well.

  • Kindly learn from Europe, America and other developed countries. They don’t ban any games, rather they create awareness. Banning of services is common in Africa, Middle east and developing nations. Basically it is easier to simply ban something to shy away from the real responsibilities.

  • Typical babu mentality of banning everything. Egaming is a Multibillion dollar industry. Rather than using the talent to get the championships in Egames we are banning the famous games. Look at Tekken 7 where 2 times Evo champ is from Pakistan and that is a fighting game as well..

  • Send the best players of Pakistan to PUBG World Championship. Right now Americans are the World Champs and Chinese are runner up of PUBG. Now we need a Pakistani to win the next World PUBG Championship.

  • A country where youth have easy access to P*** movies, but they are not allow to play games that deviate them from dirty films?. Youth have to spend their time in one way or another. They will go for some other activity after this one.

