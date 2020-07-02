Pakistanis Share Their Anger, Memes & More Over PUBG Ban

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is one of the most loved games in Pakistan right now with people of all age groups hooked to the battle royale game.
Following a few deaths of teenagers due to the game, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned PUBG Mobile temporarily. PTA announced the news in a press release on Wednesday.
In view of complaints received from different segments of society, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children.
The move hasn’t been received well among the teenagers and PUBG lovers are taking to Twitter to vent out their frustration.
This is Pakistan after banning PUBG#pubgban pic.twitter.com/IuffJX5uqt
Can't Wait for Pakistan to Look like this after banning #PUBG #pubgban pic.twitter.com/lfqPa9kfSY
Atleast PUBG was much better than this Tiktok Cringe.😏😏#pubgban pic.twitter.com/0dCn2tFwCL
Me waiting for the suicide rate to plummet after #pubgban . pic.twitter.com/7TkCpr7DIH
#pubgban
Me to a PUBG player
"Yra aik do din game nahi khelay ga to kya ho ga?"
My addicted friend; pic.twitter.com/wz16f6CMiD
history, there was a country filled with injustice, cruelty, nepotism, corruption, mafia, power in the wrong hands, lies, criminals, killings of Innocents and thousand of cases pending to solve in Court but their Court decided to ban a game. @PTAofficialpk @PTI#pubgban
According to them young generation is not committing suicide due to society pressure,unemployment, wrong parenting,study burden,mental torturing but they are suiciding due to #PUBG . Dear PTA u have destroyed future of many young ones who made there future in gaming.#pubgban pic.twitter.com/VfAQAl7PUW
PUBG players right now:
No one
PUBG players 👇👇👇#pubgban pic.twitter.com/qoQW8CSW2B
Situation of every #PUBG player in pakistan right now😂😂#pubgban pic.twitter.com/LWAJkNYJ6H
2020 has been hard.
WELCOME TO LEVEL 7 OF 2020#pubgban #PUBG
🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/QjQ1w7jXLM
Mothers are finally happy.
And the picture says it all! #pubgban pic.twitter.com/SYR1MzKfbP
Others are in favor of the ban.
Great action has been taken by the PTA "Better late than never" Now it's time to ban tiktok too, coz these shit are destroying youngsters… #pubgban pic.twitter.com/nqKrYJnaqN
Finally this nonsense app is banned in Pakistan. I don't know whether it is temporary or permanent. It is just a waste of time to play Pubg
#pubgban#BoycottBakeryChannel pic.twitter.com/KUQvxIOLLs
Some are asking for a ban on TikTok as well.
Where is @PTAofficialpk now ?? Apps like tiktok a real cancer to this society, available to use, clearly shows where we are heading towards #pubgban pic.twitter.com/FuKd9RwZqt#UNBANPUBG
What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.
Kindly learn from Europe, America and other developed countries. They don’t ban any games, rather they create awareness. Banning of services is common in Africa, Middle east and developing nations. Basically it is easier to simply ban something to shy away from the real responsibilities.
Typical babu mentality of banning everything. Egaming is a Multibillion dollar industry. Rather than using the talent to get the championships in Egames we are banning the famous games. Look at Tekken 7 where 2 times Evo champ is from Pakistan and that is a fighting game as well..
Send the best players of Pakistan to PUBG World Championship. Right now Americans are the World Champs and Chinese are runner up of PUBG. Now we need a Pakistani to win the next World PUBG Championship.
thank god its banned
A country where youth have easy access to P*** movies, but they are not allow to play games that deviate them from dirty films?. Youth have to spend their time in one way or another. They will go for some other activity after this one.