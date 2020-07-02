Pakistanis Share Their Anger, Memes & More Over PUBG Ban

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is one of the most loved games in Pakistan right now with people of all age groups hooked to the battle royale game.

Following a few deaths of teenagers due to the game, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned PUBG Mobile temporarily. PTA announced the news in a press release on Wednesday.

In view of complaints received from different segments of society, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children.

The move hasn’t been received well among the teenagers and PUBG lovers are taking to Twitter to vent out their frustration.

Let’s have a look at what they are saying on social media:

Can't Wait for Pakistan to Look like this after banning #PUBG #pubgban pic.twitter.com/lfqPa9kfSY — Z A I B I 🍁 (@iamShahzaib_2) July 2, 2020

Atleast PUBG was much better than this Tiktok Cringe.😏😏#pubgban pic.twitter.com/0dCn2tFwCL — Ali_Hassan (@AliHass15411786) July 2, 2020

Me waiting for the suicide rate to plummet after #pubgban . pic.twitter.com/7TkCpr7DIH — Aliya (@AliyaIffat25) July 2, 2020

#pubgban

Me to a PUBG player

"Yra aik do din game nahi khelay ga to kya ho ga?"

My addicted friend; pic.twitter.com/wz16f6CMiD — Dhaniya_Podina (@dhaniya_podina) July 2, 2020

history, there was a country filled with injustice, cruelty, nepotism, corruption, mafia, power in the wrong hands, lies, criminals, killings of Innocents and thousand of cases pending to solve in Court but their Court decided to ban a game. @PTAofficialpk @PTI#pubgban — Mohammad Hmxa 🥀 (@hmXa_41) July 2, 2020

According to them young generation is not committing suicide due to society pressure,unemployment, wrong parenting,study burden,mental torturing but they are suiciding due to #PUBG . Dear PTA u have destroyed future of many young ones who made there future in gaming.#pubgban pic.twitter.com/VfAQAl7PUW — Sumra 🇵🇰 (@Bugs__Bunnyyy) July 2, 2020

PUBG players right now:

No one

PUBG players 👇👇👇#pubgban pic.twitter.com/qoQW8CSW2B — J U N A I D (@JunaidTvveets) July 2, 2020

2020 has been hard.

Mothers are finally happy.

Others are in favor of the ban.

Great action has been taken by the PTA "Better late than never" Now it's time to ban tiktok too, coz these shit are destroying youngsters… #pubgban pic.twitter.com/nqKrYJnaqN — Humza Dastgeer (@iamhumzadastgir) July 2, 2020

Finally this nonsense app is banned in Pakistan. I don't know whether it is temporary or permanent. It is just a waste of time to play Pubg #pubgban#BoycottBakeryChannel pic.twitter.com/KUQvxIOLLs — Ali imtiaz #EveryLifeMatter (@ali1mtiaz) July 2, 2020

Some are asking for a ban on TikTok as well.

Where is @PTAofficialpk now ?? Apps like tiktok a real cancer to this society, available to use, clearly shows where we are heading towards #pubgban pic.twitter.com/FuKd9RwZqt#UNBANPUBG — Mr.Rajpoot (@MrRajpoot008) July 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.