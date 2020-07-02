Samsung Accidentally Leaks Galaxy Note 20 [Images]

Although the Galaxy Note 20 series is still a month away from launch, we already have our first official look at the upcoming flagships. This falls in line with the CAD renders we saw earlier and confirms that the case and screen protector leaks were correct as well.

The official images come from Samsung’s Ukraine website which accidentally posted the Galaxy Note 20’s images in a gorgeous Mystic Bronze color variant. These were uploaded under the Galaxy Note 8 page and were then shared on Twitter by Max Weinbach.

There is a significant camera bump at the back with three giant lenses aligned vertically and one smaller unit to the side under the LED flash. One of these is going to be a periscope camera which may support 50x zoom.

We can also see the S Pen in the same color as the phone, but there are no images of the front of the device. Design-wise, the S Pen does not look much different from the Galaxy Note 10’s stylus.

Additionally, the protective cases for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ give a clear indication of the size of both models. They also show that the Galaxy Note 20 will have curved edges while the Note 20+ will have more of a boxy appearance similar to the Note 10+.

The only hints we have of the front come from the Note 20’s screen protectors. These indicate that the device will have thinner bezels compared to the Note 10 and will have a flat panel instead.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is arriving alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5 at Samsung’s next Unpacked event.