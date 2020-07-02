Samsung Announces a Smartphone Sterilizer

Earlier this year, Samsung announced a free sanitization service for Galaxy smartphones in several countries, including Pakistan. Although the company was trying to expand the services to countries hit hard by the pandemic, the social distancing SOPs and strict lockdown disrupted the original plans.

As a result, Samsung has launched a UV sterilizer for phones that can sterilize Smartphones at home. Many studies have backed up the fact that Mobile Phones are unhygienic and laced with germs. However, research also shows that UV light can kill 99.9 percent of the germs on your smartphone.

Samsung UV smartphone sanitizer has been designed to be portable and easy to use. It measures 22.8 x 12.8 x 4.9 centimeters and can accommodate devices as large as the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip (unfolded).

According to the company, it can kill up to 99% of germs on both sides of the phone in just 10 minutes. The device can also be used to sterilize other items and gadgets as well, including earbuds, smartwatches, masks, and even sunglasses.

Other than this, the UV sanitizer can double as a wireless charging power bank. All you have to do is throw your phone in and have it charge while sterilizing. However, the charging will not stop once the sterilization process is completed.

Currently, the product is available for sale on the official Samsung Experience Store and partner stores in Thailand and costs $51.