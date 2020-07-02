Suzuki Also Increases its Bike Prices Following Yamaha

With other bike companies increasing their prices, Suzuki has also decided to join in on the action. As of July 1st, 2020, Suzuki has increased the prices of their bikes.

Here are the revised prices for Suzuki Bikes:

Model Old Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Price Difference (PKR) GD-110 S 172,000/- 175,000/- 3000/- GS-150 179,000/- 182,000/- 3000/- GS-150 SE 199,000/- 202,000/- 3000/- GR-150 273,000/- 279,000/- 6000/-

Like other automakers, this is the 2nd price bump announced by Suzuki this year, with the last revision done back in January 2020. As far as speculation goes, car price hikes are soon to follow.

Suzuki has been the pioneer of the 150cc bike segment in Pakistan and has sold a large number of units. With the growing culture of bike touring in the country, the sales had been strong since the past couple of years.

In the interest of making hay during the sunshine, Suzuki launched the all-new GR-150 2018. The bike had an all-new 150cc motor with the same cylinder block, capable of generating around 11 horsepower (figures vary).

People loved the GR-150’s ride, due to the introduction of the balance shaft which completely removed the vibrations maintaining the same 150cc power and torque. However, the bike has not been able to do quite as well in sales as compared to the rivals or its own 150cc siblings owing to a steep price point. Now, the sales are likely to suffer even more, with the GR-150 being just shy of 300,000 Rupees and others being just around Rs. 200,000.